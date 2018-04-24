Attorney General Jeff Sessions has decided not recuse himself from the ongoing criminal investigation of President Donald Trump's long-time personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, according to Bloomberg News.
But Sessions will consider not handling specific questions related to that investigation of Cohen, the report said.
Sessions' decision contrasts with his recusal from any probes related to Trump's presidential campaign, including the one led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
It also contrasts with the recusal from the Cohen investigation by Geoffrey Berman, the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. The Cohen probe is being handled in that office by Berman's deputy, Robert Khuzami.
Because Trump had personally interviewed Berman for the job, concerns were raised about Berman's independence. But it is not known if that played a role in his decision to recuse himself in Cohen's case.
By not recusing himself, Sessions can be briefed about the status of the Cohen probe and participate in decisions on how to handle the case.