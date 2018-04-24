The much-anticipated international listing of Saudi Aramco — the world's largest oil company — is likely to be delayed until 2019, but that decision makes sense given that oil prices are expected to head to $80 per barrel, a private equity investor said.

The state-owned oil firm is expected to list on the Saudi stock exchange in the second half of this year, but an international listing — which was at one point tipped to happen at the same time — is said to have been temporarily shelved.

"Timing is of the essence," Fadi Arbid, founding partner and chief investment officer at Amwal Capital Partners, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

"For a company, for which underlying commodity is oil, it would make a lot of sense to wait for that rally. And if you believe that rally is expected to continue, I think you may as well wait," he added.

Oil prices in recent weeks rose on concerns that sanctions by the U.S. on Iran would squeeze supply further. During Asian trading hours on Tuesday, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures touched their highest since November 2014.