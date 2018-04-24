Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line

Coca-Cola reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Tuesday, as its innovations and new flavors continue to drive company sales.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: 47 cents per share vs. 46 cents per share forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $7.6 billion vs. $7.34 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

Coke reported net revenue of $7.6 billion for the quarter, surpassing analysts expectations. Net sales were down 16 percent from the same period prior, an expected impact of its bottling refranchising.

Organic sales, which strips out the impact of currency, grew 5 percent.

The beverage giant said its recent rollout of millenial-inspired Diet Coke flavors brought the diet drink back to positive volume growth in North America. Its Dasani and Smartwater sparkling drinks reported double-digit growth, while its recently acquired Topo Chico sparkling drink had more than 30 percent growth in U.S. retail value.

In Europe, it said it had a successful launch of its Fuze Tea drink.

"We encouraged with our first quarter performance as we continue our evolution as a consumer-centric, total beverage company," said James Quincey, CEO of Coke said in a statement Tuesday.