Credit Suisse delivers earnings beat after boost from wealth management unit

The bank is currently nearing the end of its three-year restructuring program. Thiam has led an ongoing effort to try to settle any outstanding legal cases and prioritize the lender's wealth management business over investment banking.



He added the bank's recent reforms had "completely transformed the earnings profile of the company." And with just three quarters to go before the bank's streamlining process is complete, Thiam said he was "extremely pleased" with the progress so far.

Although Credit Suisse's earnings picked up significantly over the first three months of the year, the lender still lagged behind its main domestic rival. UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, posted quarterly net profit of 1.5 billion Swiss francs on Monday.

Credit Suisse's common equity tier 1 capital ratio — a key measure of balance sheet strength — edged up to 12.9 percent from 12.8 percent when compared to the previous quarter.

When asked to what extent the bank's latest earnings were a good response to recent criticism of his leadership, Thiam replied: "It is for the market to decide. I work hard and produce the numbers and we will see what the market thinks."