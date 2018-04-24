Google just gave Gmail a huge makeover -- here's how to get the most out of it

Gmail. You know Gmail. If you don't know Gmail, you know someone who does. It's Google's email service, which is free for anyone to use and available for businesses to buy for their employees. More than 1.4 billion people use it. So changes are important.

On Wednesday Gmail is rolling out the biggest set of changes to the service since 2011. Some of the new features leaked ahead of time, but the new look hasn't actually been available for people to try out for themselves until now.

A bigger, better Gmail means stiffer competition to Microsoft's Outlook email service, which is available to consumers and business users through Office 365, just as Gmail is part of the larger G Suite.

The updated aesthetics aren't hard to adjust to and there's a handful of great new features. But a few aspects of the new Gmail could be disappointing. Here's what you need to know.