    Trump: Agreement with France on Iran nuclear deal could come 'fairly quickly'

    • President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States and Iran could reach an agreement to preserve the Iran nuclear deal "fairly quickly."
    • Iran watchers and oil markets appeared to interpret Trump's comments as a softening of his stance.
    • French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said he wanted to address Iran's ballistic missile program and influence on the region, but did not mention other changes to the deal sought by Trump.
    President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States could soon reach a deal with France that would preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    Trump made his comments during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is trying to dissuade his American counterpart from pulling out of the accord.

    "We understand each other, and we'll see how that comes out," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "We could have at least an agreement among ourselves fairly quickly. I think we're fairly close to understanding each other, and I think our meeting, our one-on-one, went very, very well."

    The deal in question is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an agreement reached between Iran and six world powers in 2015 that placed limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

    Trump has called the accord the worst deal ever. Earlier this year, he said he would withdraw the United States from the pact if he could not reach a deal with France, Germany and the U.K. to toughen the terms of the agreement by May 12, when Trump faces a deadline to waive or restore sanctions on Iran.

    The Trump administration and congressional Republicans are seeking several changes to the deal, which was negotiated by the Obama administration. They want to prohibit Iran from testing ballistic missiles, expand international inspectors' access to Iranian military facilities and prevent key aspects of the deal from expiring.

    President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace as they hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018.
    Ludovic Marin | AFP | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace as they hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018.

    The so-called sunset clauses lift restrictions on some of Iran's nuclear activity 10 to 15 years from the date the deal was implemented. Trump wants to make those restrictions permanent, but the Europeans have so far rejected that plan.

    The Europeans have also signaled they would support sanctions that target only long-range ballistic missiles, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a think tank that opposes the current deal and has advised the Trump administration on renegotiating it.

    Macron on Tuesday said France now wishes to work on a new deal with Iran. He did not address the sunset clauses or expanded access to military sites in outlining a path forward.

    He said international partners must block Iran's nuclear activity through 2025, a goal the previous deal already accomplishes. The second priority is to prevent long-term nuclear activity in Iran, he added.

    Macron said future negotiations must also address ballistic missile activity in Iran and create a political solution that contains Iran's activities in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon.

    Behnam Ben Taleblu, Iran research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said it was encouraging that Trump and Macron see the Iranian issue as larger than the nuclear accord, but warned against accepting a weaker deal than Trump initially sought from his European counterparts.

    "While seeking to fix the JCPOA nuclear deal, President Trump should beware of a 'fake fix' from Europe on Iran's ballistic missiles," he told CNBC. "Examples of such a Band-Aid solution would contain future promises to prevent an Iranian ICBM rather than restricting the bulk of their nuclear-capable arsenal today."

    The market also appeared to take Trump's remarks as a softening of the U.S. position on Iran. Oil prices turned lower after his comments, shedding some of the recent gains on concerns that renewed sanctions would disrupt crude supplies from Iran, OPEC's third-biggest producer.

    John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, said Trump's tone came as a surprise to the market.

    "We were more expectant of the harsh rhetoric he started with than that he would intimate there's a deal," he said.

