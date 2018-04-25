These are the cities where the biggest midterm campaign donations are coming from

With control of Congress up for grabs in November, several rich donors are already lining up to spend big in districts they may never even visit, let alone step into the local voting booth.

Campaign contributions from these long distance donors are already flooding into some of the most competitive districts in the country, hoping to sway the outcome of the midterms.

Just as much of this campaign cash is coming from just a handful of individuals, the biggest of those donors are concentrated in just a few areas of the country.