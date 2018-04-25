Cramer’s strategy for dealing with market volatility

Volatility continues amid geopolitical threats, fear of increased regulation in the technology sector and a rising 10-year Treasury yield. The Dow Jones industrial average closed nearly 425 points lower Tuesday, only to rebound 100 points Wednesday and close nearly 60 points higher.

"There's always a bull market somewhere," Jim Cramer, the host of "Mad Money," said Wednesday. "But this one's a wild one. Not as easy to grab the bull by the horns."

But market watchers remain on edge. Cramer a few market strategies for U.S. investors to consider before making a move.