    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer’s strategy for dealing with market volatility

    • Volatility is the new norm, Jim Cramer says.
    • The host of "Mad Money" offers a few tips for investors to deal.

    Volatility continues amid geopolitical threats, fear of increased regulation in the technology sector and a rising 10-year Treasury yield. The Dow Jones industrial average closed nearly 425 points lower Tuesday, only to rebound 100 points Wednesday and close nearly 60 points higher.

    "There's always a bull market somewhere," Jim Cramer, the host of "Mad Money," said Wednesday. "But this one's a wild one. Not as easy to grab the bull by the horns."

    But market watchers remain on edge. Cramer a few market strategies for U.S. investors to consider before making a move.

    Facebook

    "Facebook doesn't really have a lot of Chinese exposure," Cramer said of the large-cap tech company.

    But he also pointed out that many of the other large technology companies do have exposure to China and said investors should be prepared for possible retaliation.

    Recession Fears

    "If it were not for retaliation, which I think is correct, by the president, it would be really hard to believe that we could be going anywhere near a recession," Cramer said.

    The host went on to say that if the tariffs do happen and retaliation becomes real, it will not spread past China.

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Facebook.

