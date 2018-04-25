Tesla can help China's electric car market grow bigger and stronger, says start-up WM Motors

If Tesla moves its production facilities to China, it could help the entire electric vehicle (EV) market there grow bigger, according to the founder of a Chinese EV start-up.

"I think Tesla, a very good brand in the electric vehicle market, coming into China actually helps the whole electric vehicle market become bigger and become stronger versus the traditional cars," says Freeman Shen, founder of WM Motor.

The Chinese government has said that it will remove the strict ownership caps on EVs by the end of the year, allowing foreign companies to wholly own businesses in China. Previously, they were required to enter into joint ventures with local Chinese companies in order to operate in the domestic market.