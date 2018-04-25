Twitter will report its latest earnings before the bell — here's what the Street expects

Twitter is expected to report earnings before the bell on Wednesday.

Here are the consensus estimates for the company's first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday:

Estimated earnings per share: 12 cents, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Estimated revenue: $608 million, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate

Investors are waiting to see if Twitter can show profitability again. The company reported its first net profit last quarter, and analysts say it should continue to show advertising revenue growth in its upcoming report.

