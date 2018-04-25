US Treasury yields extend gains after 10-year breaks 3% mark

U.S. government debt yields continued their upward climb Wednesday, with the rate on the 10-year Treasury note edging above the 3 percent benchmark it hit Tuesday for the first time since 2014.

The yield on the two-year Treasury yield also extended its gains, up to over 2.5 percent and its highest level since September 2008.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was higher at around 3.028 percent at 7:47 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.205 percent. The next key technical level for the 10-year yield is 3.05 percent, which would put the yield at its highest level since 2011.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.