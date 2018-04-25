    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields extend gains after 10-year breaks 3% mark

    • Markets around the globe are keeping a close eye on the U.S. bond market after the yield on the 10-year Treasury note topped 3 percent on Tuesday for the first time in several years.
    • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in five-year notes.

    U.S. government debt yields continued their upward climb Wednesday, with the rate on the 10-year Treasury note edging above the 3 percent benchmark it hit Tuesday for the first time since 2014.

    The yield on the two-year Treasury yield also extended its gains, up to over 2.5 percent and its highest level since September 2008.

    The 10-year Treasury note yield was higher at around 3.028 percent at 7:47 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.205 percent. The next key technical level for the 10-year yield is 3.05 percent, which would put the yield at its highest level since 2011.

    Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Markets around the globe are keeping a close eye on the U.S. bond market after the most recent move in yields exacerbated a sell-off in stocks on Tuesday.

    The yield had been flirting with the all-important psychological 3 percent level for days but, once hit, financial markets around the world reacted. On Tuesday, U.S. markets finished in the red, with the Dow closing down more than 400 points, while on Wednesday, markets in Europe and Asia were both trading deep in the red.

    In economic data, total mortgage application volume fell 0.2 percent for the week and was 0.8 percent lower than a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted survey.

    Applications to refinance a home loan fell 0.3 percent last week and were 16 percent lower than a year ago. Refinancing may have fallen as the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to its highest level since September 2013.

    Later in the day, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in five-year notes.

