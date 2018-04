Markets around the globe are keeping a close eye on the U.S. bond market after the yield on the 10-year Treasury note topped 3 percent on Tuesday for the first time in more than four years.

The yield had been flirting with the all-important psychological 3 percent level for days but, once hit, financial markets around the world reacted. On Tuesday, U.S. markets finished in the red, with the Dow closing down more than 400 points, while on Wednesday, markets in Europe and Asia were both trading deep in the red.

Investors have been selling Treasurys — leading to rising yields— amid expectations of rising inflation; this may encourage the Fed to tighten monetary policy more rapidly.

With little economic data due Wednesday — aside from mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET — investors are likely to keep an eye on moves in the bond market.

Aside from this, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in five-year notes and $17 billion in two-year floating rate notes (FRNs).