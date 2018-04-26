Cloud software provider Ceridian spikes on opening trade

Cloud software developer Ceridian spiked more than 30 percent on its opening trade Thursday.

Shares opened at $28.90 just after 11 a.m. ET, after pricing at $22. The initial jump pushes the company's valuation past $4 billion.

The company listed its $462 million offering on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CDAY."

Ceridian makes human resources technology called Dayforce, cloud-based software to manage payroll and benefits.

It's another strong IPO for the tech sector, following fellow cloud company Zuora's 43 percent opening jump and cloud storage provider Dropbox's 35 percent debut spike.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are among the underwriters.