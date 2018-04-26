Cramer Remix: Why Whirlpool’s stock is not worth the risk

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Dutch Auction, in the next month or so, could help give Whirlpool a short-term boost, marking it a better time for investors to sell.

"I think you should take that opportunity," the "Mad Money" host said Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the company posted a "subpar" earnings quarter, something the Mad Money host said will be difficult to recover from. Perhaps sensing that the share price is too low, Cramer said, the company started a modified Dutch auction tender offering this week: repurchasing $1 billion worth of stock and is willing to pay anywhere from $150 to $170 per share, depending on where the auction ends up.

But Cramer said that's not enough.

"Whirlpool's getting hit by the new steel and aluminum tariffs, which affect nearly everything these guys make," he said. "I think the stock can go a bit higher here if the president issues a lot of exemptions for the steel tariffs next week, but I would sell Whirlpool into that strength. It's just not worth the risk, not in this environment."