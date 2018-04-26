    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer Remix: Why Whirlpool’s stock is not worth the risk

    • Jim Cramer says big tech companies, like Facebook, are behind Thursday's market rally.
    • Appetite for Domino's Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday.
    • Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell.
    CNBC's Jim Cramer said Dutch Auction, in the next month or so, could help give Whirlpool a short-term boost, marking it a better time for investors to sell.

    "I think you should take that opportunity," the "Mad Money" host said Thursday.

    Earlier in the week, the company posted a "subpar" earnings quarter, something the Mad Money host said will be difficult to recover from. Perhaps sensing that the share price is too low, Cramer said, the company started a modified Dutch auction tender offering this week: repurchasing $1 billion worth of stock and is willing to pay anywhere from $150 to $170 per share, depending on where the auction ends up.

    But Cramer said that's not enough.

    "Whirlpool's getting hit by the new steel and aluminum tariffs, which affect nearly everything these guys make," he said. "I think the stock can go a bit higher here if the president issues a lot of exemptions for the steel tariffs next week, but I would sell Whirlpool into that strength. It's just not worth the risk, not in this environment."

    Market

    It's not just trade and tariffs that are moving the market. Cramer said Thursday's market rally was led by big technology companies.

    "It's what can launch a real rally," the host of "Mad Money" said Thursday.

    "There's no doubt about it: [Thursday's rally] was lead by FANG," he said. "Facebook gave you such an amazing quarter, moving this $500 billion stock up 9 percent and giving the rest of tech a beautiful halo. And once tech gets rolling, big wheels, this stock creates its own rising tide. It lifts all ships in the sector."

    Facebook shares surged 9.1 percent after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter. Amazon also reported better-than-expected earnings Thursday after the bell, up nearly 7 percent. But it wasn't just the technology sector that had a good day. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 239 points higher. The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent with tech up 2.3 percent. The Nasdaq composite also closed higher at 1.6 percent.

    An appetite for Domino's Pizza

    Cramer said Domino's might just earn the award for best earnings' report of the season.

    The pizza company beat revenue expectations Thursday morning by nearly $100 million, at $785 million, compared with $692 million expected. Earning per share was also higher than expected at $2 a share versus $1.77. And, both domestic same-store growth and international same-store growth doubled or nearly doubled.

    Overnight the stock jumped from just over $233 to more than $250 — a 7.3 percent increase.

    Turns out the right ingredients might lie in new technology, such hotspots and an artificial intelligence natural voice ordering system. The company is currently piloting the voice system in 20 stores. Meanwhile, customers can now order from about 200,000 Hotspots, or non-traditional locales.

    Read about Cramer's interview with outgoming CEO Patrick Doyle and incoming CEO Ritch Allison here.

    Advanced Micro Devices is a buy

    The "Mad Money" host credited the company's CEO, Lisa Su, for the company's revival.

    He might be right. Consider this: When Su took over as CEO in late 2014, the then-flailing company was near bankruptcy and had competition in several areas. Intel was the leader in personal computers, including notebooks and desktops. Nvidia had the market cornered in graphics processing units, such as gaming software, data centers and cryptocurrency mining.

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices cost $2 apiece at the end of 2015. Today, it's closer to $10. Even better, the California-based company racked up $1.65 billion in sales this quarter — a 40 percent increase year over year. The computing and graphics segment had a $138 million profit compared with a $21 million loss from a few years ago.

    "I think it's fair to say that Su saved AMD from the garbage heap and brought it back to life by fixing the balance sheet and now she has the whole semi-conductor company humming with its gross margin expanding and its earnings on the rise," Cramer said.

    American Electric Power

    Utilities are holding up in the current rising interest-rate environment, even as the 10-year Treasury passed the 3 percent mark.

    On Thursday, American Electric Power reported a 2-cent earnings miss off of a 98-cent basis, with slightly better than expected revenue. The stock moved upward as management reiterated its guidance.

    Nick Akins, the chairman and CEO of American Electric Power, said the company is benefiting from the new tax policy. In addition, retail is up 1.4 percent, industrials up 2.5 percent and the overall company up 1.5 percent. Akins said the company is also experiencing commercial growth throughout the country.

    "In our territory, the central Ohio area is really growing very quickly, obviously the oil and gas territories in Texas as well," he said. "And these are areas where you're seeing deployment of technologies around oil and gas activity, but also in terms of the urban setting, with our Smart Cities project in Columbus, it's been very positive to drive investment and really focus on society being in a much better place."

    Lightning Round

    In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on some callers' favorite stocks:

    Walgreens Boots Alliance: "We think Amazon is not going to go [into the pharmaceutical business] and we think Walgreens is way too beat up, so I say it's time to buy [Walgreens' stock]."

    Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: "We like these special pharmacy [companies]. … This is a good one, too, and so I think you've got a nice spec."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet.

