US Treasury yields slip amid data deluge; ECB meeting looms

Markets around the globe have been keeping a close eye on the U.S. bond market as rising treasury yields put investors on edge. On Tuesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note topped 3 percent, the first time it's done this in more than four years, and extended gains on Wednesday.

With yields on the apparent rise, market participants are wondering what this will mean for the global economy with many expecting this to mean higher interest rates from central banks.

On Thursday however, the 10-year note reversed gains and financial stock markets were switching their attention to earnings and data releases. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, durable goods and advance economic indicators report are all due, followed by housing vacancies at 10 a.m. ET and the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index at 11 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury meanwhile is set to auction $29 billion in seven-year notes, with the department also set to announce the size of two individual bills auctions — both of which are scheduled for auction next week.

On the central banking front, while no members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to deliver remarks, news will be coming out of Europe on Thursday. In Germany, the European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to host its next Governing Council meeting, which will see a rate decision before the U.S. open.