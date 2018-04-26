French president expects US to abandon Iran nuclear deal, calls Trump's policy reversal 'insane'

French President Emmanuel Macron expects the the United States to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal in the coming weeks, the European leader told reporters one day after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump.

He also described the reversal of U.S. policy on international agreements, including Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, as "insane."

Macron stressed that he does not have inside information on Trump's decision about the nuclear agreement. However, he said his view is that Trump "will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons," multiple news outlets reported after Macron addressed the press at an event at George Washington University in Washington on Wednesday.

Macron made his view known following a press conference on Tuesday, during which Trump said the United States and France could reach an agreement "fairly quickly" to address their differences over the 2015 accord.