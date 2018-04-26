PepsiCo earnings top estimates as beverage sales improve

PepsiCo said Thursday first-quarter earnings topped analysts' estimates as it saw stronger-than-expected sales of snacks and beverages.



Although beverage sales continue to struggle for growth, amid changes in consumer preferences, the company saw some improvement.



Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: 96 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 93 cents per share forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $12.56 billion vs. $12.4 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

Pepsi, which has been working to turnaround its popular Gatorade brand said it is seeing "improved sales performance and trajectories," for the sports drink. It recently launched Gatorade Zero, a version without carbohydrates.

It also called out a number of its other new launches and innovations, including Drinkfinity, an at-home beverage system, and Lipton Iced Tea with a Splash of Juice.

"We are responsibly stepping up investments in core carbonated soft drinks across trademarks, and believe our plans for the business overall will drive continued performance improvement," it said in a statement.

In the quarter ended March 24, net income rose to $1.34 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $1.32 billion, or 91 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents a share, which was better than expected.

Total revenue rose 4.3 percent to $12.56 billion, outpacing estimates of $12.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Organic revenue growth, which strips out the impact of currency change, rose 2.3 percent.

Its snack division, Frito-Lay North America snack unit continues to grow, with the unit reporting sales growth of 3 percent. Pepsi called out a number of innovations including its Off the Eaten Path Rosemary and Olive Oil Hummus Crisps and Sunchips Sweet Potato & Brown Sugar Whole Grain Snacks.