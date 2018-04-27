'Avengers: Infinity War' tops all Marvel movies with heroic $39 million in preview screenings

It's too soon to tell what sort of records "Avengers: Infinity War" will break, but the superhero sequel is already off to a strong start.

The latest flick from Disney-owned Marvel Studios drummed up $39 million on Thursday evening, the best preview night haul for any movie in Marvel's series of 19 interconnected films.

A decade in the making, "Infinity War" unites many of the Marvel comic book characters that Disney has introduced on screen to date. The unprecedented scale of the superhero movie has some box-office watchers speculating that it could post the best-ever U.S. opening when the receipts come in this weekend.

"Infinity War" will have to close the gap with a few other films. Its Thursday night earnings trail "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and its sequel, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," as well as the final installment of Warner Bros.' "Harry Potter" series.