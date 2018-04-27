Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again   

CNBC's Jim Cramer felt like he was transported back to the 1990s when he listened to Microsoft and Intel's post-earnings conference calls on Friday.

"Intel and Microsoft are reigning supreme here," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's eerily reminiscent of the way things were 20 or 30 years ago when both companies struggled to meet the insatiable demand of their [consumers]."

But what made these reports different from the "Wintel" days of the '90s was the central theme: today, it's all about data centers, not personal computers, Cramer said.