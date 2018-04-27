Geoff Thomas, 58 years old, still fondly remembers when he and his wife, Laurie, went from being sailing hobbyists to "liveaboards."

"We knew we wanted to take off, see the world a little bit, live on board and sail for a couple of years," he said.

At the time, he was 33 and an executive at a shipping container company, and his then-31-year-old wife was a medical editor.

The Thomases were living out of a marina in Norfolk, Virginia, aboard Saturnalia, a Cuthbertson & Cassian 35 sailboat.

"I would dress in the marina's bathroom and go to work in my wingtips," Geoff said. "Then I'd shuck the suit later and get back into cutoffs."

They enjoyed marine life enough that they decided to set a date, save aggressively and part ways with their jobs so that they could sail Saturnalia to Bermuda in 1993. The couple kicked off a two-year jaunt that eventually brought them up and down the East Coast and into the Caribbean.

But the going was far from easy. "We had difficulty getting health insurance, said Laurie. "We came back after two years with our bank accounts depleted, got our jobs back, and have had employer-based insurance since then."

Here's where to begin if you'd like to take a shot at living aboard a boat.