Twitch gamers are making six-figure salaries thanks to this man's work behind the scenes   

Gamers are making more money than ever streaming their performances on
Top Twitch streamers can make six-figure salaries, and one man is working behind the scenes to help them land ever-bigger deals.
Omeed Dariani is the founder of Online Performers Group and a manager to some of the top streamers on Twitch like Bajheera, Yuuie and Kitboga.
"They're entertainers, they're nice people, but they're not business savvy," Dariani told CNBC. "They need people in their corner."
He founded OPG with his wife in 2014, right as Twitch was exploding, and right around the time Amazon purchased the gaming site for close to $1 billion. OPG manages streamers and takes a cut of their revenue.
"You wouldn't expect someone like Tom Cruise to walk into a meeting room and negotiate his contract — he's got people for that," Dariani said. "Streamers are getting to the point that they need that, so they can focus on their performance."
OPG has signed some of Twitch's biggest deals, and in the fourth quarter, it handled one-fourth of all sponsored deals on the platform, according to Dariani.
There's big money in Twitch for gamers because brands are eager to get in front of the company's 15 million daily users. Twitch claims to reach half of the millennial males in the U.S.
Intel and Corsair are among companies turning to Twitch streamers to promote their products to their hundreds of thousands of followers.
"The market for this is going up like nothing I've ever seen," Dariani said. One client, in particular, Anthony Kongphan, has "20 times as much booked revenue as he did last year, and this is just April," he said.
Because consumers are tuning into Twitch to watch their favorite gamers perform, the streamers have influence. And that makes their voices and opinions very valuable.
"It used to be that game companies held all the power and all the authority of what people were going to buy," Dariani said. "Game companies now have to listen their fans because their fans have become famous for their opinions."