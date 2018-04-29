Twitch gamers are making six-figure salaries thanks to this man's work behind the scenes 39 Mins Ago | 02:56

Gamers are making more money than ever streaming their performances on Twitch , a website where people can watch their favorite video games being played by others.

Top Twitch streamers can make six-figure salaries, and one man is working behind the scenes to help them land ever-bigger deals.

Omeed Dariani is the founder of Online Performers Group and a manager to some of the top streamers on Twitch like Bajheera, Yuuie and Kitboga.

"They're entertainers, they're nice people, but they're not business savvy," Dariani told CNBC. "They need people in their corner."