'Avengers: Infinity War' sets the stage for a strong summer at the box office: ComScore

The blockbuster box-office performance of "Avengers: Infinity War" has reinforced the power of movie-going, comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told CNBC on Monday.
The Disney film shattered box-office records over the weekend, edging past "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" to set the highest opening weekend of all time. It brought in an estimated $258 million in domestic receipts.
"This is why people go to the movies. They're going to keep going this summer. This is going to be a really strong summer," Dergarabedian said on "Power Lunch."