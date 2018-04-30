'Avengers: Infinity War' sets the stage for a strong summer at the box office: ComScore

"Infinity War" unites the Avengers and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" on screen for the first time, and further weaves in new characters, like "Doctor Strange" and "Spider-Man" into the Marvel Universe. It also features supervillain Thanos, who has lurked in the shadows of brief post-credit scenes and cameos for the last six years.

Dergarabedian said the run-up to "Infinity War" was "incredible, with movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Spider-Man Homecoming," "Thor: Ragnarok" and the record-breaking "Black Panther" all doing well at the box office and with critics.

And the movie itself has a lot of staying power, he said. The next big release is not expected for a few weeks when "Deadpool 2" opens, followed by "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

"We could be looking a record-breaking month of May at the box office," Dergarabedian said.

It all goes to show that movie-going isn't dead.

"It's really based on the product. If the movies are good, people love going to the movie theater," he said.

— CNBC's Tom DiChristopher and The Associated Press contributed to this report.