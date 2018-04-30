    ×

    'Avengers: Infinity War' sets the stage for a strong summer at the box office: ComScore

    • The blockbuster box-office performance of "Avengers: Infinity War" has reinforced the power of movie-going, comScore's Paul Dergarabedian says.
    • "This is why people go to the movies. They're going to keep going this summer," he says.
    • The Disney film shattered box-office records this weekend.
    The blockbuster box-office performance of "Avengers: Infinity War" has reinforced the power of movie-going, comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told CNBC on Monday.

    The Disney film shattered box-office records over the weekend, edging past "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" to set the highest opening weekend of all time. It brought in an estimated $258 million in domestic receipts.

    "This is why people go to the movies. They're going to keep going this summer. This is going to be a really strong summer," Dergarabedian said on "Power Lunch."

    Avengers: Infinity War.
    Source: Walt Disney Studios.
    Avengers: Infinity War.

    "Infinity War" unites the Avengers and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" on screen for the first time, and further weaves in new characters, like "Doctor Strange" and "Spider-Man" into the Marvel Universe. It also features supervillain Thanos, who has lurked in the shadows of brief post-credit scenes and cameos for the last six years.

    Dergarabedian said the run-up to "Infinity War" was "incredible, with movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Spider-Man Homecoming," "Thor: Ragnarok" and the record-breaking "Black Panther" all doing well at the box office and with critics.

    And the movie itself has a lot of staying power, he said. The next big release is not expected for a few weeks when "Deadpool 2" opens, followed by "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

    "We could be looking a record-breaking month of May at the box office," Dergarabedian said.

    It all goes to show that movie-going isn't dead.

    "It's really based on the product. If the movies are good, people love going to the movie theater," he said.

    — CNBC's Tom DiChristopher and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

