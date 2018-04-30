Battle of the hyperloops: HTT and Virgin go head-to-head in the Middle East

The competition between hyperloop developers in the Middle East is heating up, with the two main operators — Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) and Virgin Hyperloop One — sniping over the use of the name "hyperloop" and territorial ambitions.

The chairman of HTT told CNBC that his company "owns" the brand name '"hyperloop" — the name given to a super-fast, ground-based transportation system, a concept of Tesla founder Elon Musk.

"We are the original hyperloop, we own the brand hyperloop," Bibop Gresta told's "Capital Connection on Monday."

"We are focused on passengers," he said. "We are the first company that actually brings this technology to reality, and we are building the first commercial line in Abu Dhabi."

HTT is among several companies developing the hyperloop. The system works by propelling pods through a large tube, using magnets, at speeds of up to 750 miles per hour.

HTT wants to build a high-speed transportation system in the Middle East that can reduce the travel time between cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.