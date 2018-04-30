Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats

Disney is making big moves in food.

At its annual NewFront on Tuesday — a presentation of upcoming video content for advertisers — the company introduced a new digital brand called Disney Eats. The online channel and editorial site features culinary shows and products aimed at families with young kids.

Upcoming Disney Eats shows include "Kitchen Little," which will showcase kids working with celebrity chefs, and "Tiny Kitchen," with chefs creating replicas of Disney food. Both were co-created with global entertainment company Tastemade.

Disney Eats will be part of the Disney Digital Network, which was previously known as Maker Studios and was acquired by Disney in 2014 for $500 million. The programs are targeting young parents who grew up on video platforms like YouTube. It's a key demographic for legacy media companies to reach.

Disney told CNBC the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers. In 2012, Disney made efforts to ensure that food products advertised on its television networks fit specific nutritional standards. Sugary and sodium-filled items like Capri Sun and Kraft Lunchables were banned under the new regulations, according to a New York Times report.