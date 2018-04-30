US Treasury yields eke out gains, as more data looms

In data, personal income and outlays are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by Chicago purchasing manager index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m ET, pending home sales for March at 10 a.m. ET and the Dallas Fed manufacturing survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

In auctions, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction, scheduled to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

In politics, President Donald Trump will welcome the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to the White House where the two leaders are expected to talk about topics including economic growth, security and fighting terrorism.

Overseas, investors will be watching North Korea, after the nation's leader met with the leader of South Korea on Friday. The pair pledged to abolish the risk of war and to collaborate on the total denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

No speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place.