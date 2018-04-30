Porn star Stormy Daniels files new defamation lawsuit against President Trump over tweet

Porn star Stormy Daniels filed a new lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Monday, claiming he defamed her in a tweet that said she was playing a "con job" on the news media.

Daniels already was suing Trump seeking to void a nondisclosure agreement that she signed to prevent her from talking about what she has said was an affair with the president in 2006.

The White House, which did not immediately comment on the new suit, has denied such an affair.

In his April 18 tweet, Trump scoffed at a police sketch artist drawing that Daniels recently had made of a man she said threatened her in 2011 over her alleged affair with Trump.

The man, Daniels has said, approached her while she was with her baby daughter in Las Vegas, several weeks after she agreed to cooperate with a story that In Touch magazine was preparing about the purported tryst.That In Touch story never ran, reportedly because a lawyer for Trump threatened to sue the magazine at the time.

Daniels has said the man in Las Vegas who walked up to her said: "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story."

The man then leaned down and looked at Daniels' child, and said, "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if anything happened to her mom," according to Daniels.

Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti, during an April 17 appearance with her on ABC's "The View," unveiled a sketch of the unidentified man that Daniels says menaced her.

Avenatti also announced a $100,000 reward for the identification of the man.

A day later, Trump, who had pointedly not tweeted about Daniels or her claims of an affair in the past, referred to the sketch as a "con job."

"Mr. Trump's lawsuit is false and defamatory," says Daniels' lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan under her real name, Stephanie Clifford.

"In making the statement, Mr. Trump uses his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack Ms. Clifford."

Daniels suit, which seeks more than $75,000 in damages, was filed in the same courthouse where she appeared two weeks ago for a hearing involving records seized from Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Among those files seized April 9 were ones related to the $130,000 payment he gave Daniels right before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her signing the nondisclosure agreement about Trump.

Cohen is under federal criminal investigation by prosecutors in New York, but has not been charged.

The Associated Press, in a January story that cited four former In Touch employees, reported that Cohen, acting on Trump's behalf, in 2011 had "sent an email to In Touch's general counsel saying Trump would aggressively pursue legal action if the story [about the alleged affair with Daniels] was printed.