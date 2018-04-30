South Korea set to remove propaganda-blaring loudspeakers at North’s border

South Korea will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from its border with North Korea this week, while Pyongyang has announced it is poised to realign its time zone with Seoul.
The two peace offerings follow Friday's historic summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. During the meeting, both leaders agreed to end hostile acts against each other, discussed plans to establish a liaison office and arranged to resume reunions of separated families.
"We see this as the easiest first step to build military trust," South Korean defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said in a statement, before adding: "We are expecting the North's implementation."