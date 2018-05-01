The destinations that scored the best were all far more affordable than the U.S. For example, the cost of living in India was just 27.65 on its scale, with New York City being 100, which means India is more than 70 percent less expensive. The extremely low cost of living was one of the factors that propelled the South Asian country to the No. 1 spot.

In addition to the ability to stretch a dollar, many of these locations also promise both modern-day adventure and ancient history.

Aside from India's Taj Mahal, considered one of the new Seven Wonders of the World, Turkey's capital city Istanbul is home to the historic Hagia Sophia — once a Byzantine cathedral, then an Ottoman mosque and now a museum — and Mexico offers scores of pre-Columbian monuments, from Mayan-built Chichen Itza near Cancun to Aztec temple complex Teotihuacan on Mexico City's outskirts.

Others, however, while also rich in history, may present cultural challenges for Americans, as in India, with its pervasive poverty, and Saudi Arabia, with its religious strictures.

Here are the top 10:*

10. Estonia

Cost of living index: 58.00 9. Spain

Cost of living index: 62.58 8. South Africa

Cost of living index: 48.83 7. Taiwan

Cost of living index: 66.20 6. Turkey

Cost of living index: 41.19 5. Germany

Cost of living index: 75.40 4. Czech Republic

Cost of living index: 48.73 3. Mexico

Cost of living index: 34.58 2. Saudi Arabia

Cost of living index: 49.57 1. India

Cost of living index: 27.65

*Cost of living index numbers alone did not determine rankings, which also take into account other factors, such as health care, rent and grocery costs.

