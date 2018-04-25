Impressing upon the next generation that it is good to give to organizations that are purposeful is important. It could be environmental, humanitarian, disaster relief, animal, other philanthropic organizations, or it could be to help fund the endeavors of local churches. It could also be helping a struggling family in the house next door. These are all important causes to give money.

In addition to giving, we teach our next generation the importance of giving because, not only do we need to look after our own needs but the needs of our neighbors and others in extreme poverty. This helps us, as people, develop empathy and sympathy for others that are truly in need.

Let your children see you give and remind them why and how much you are giving. Also, give your time serving as well so they can put real faces on the action of giving money. Not that we are expecting anything in return. We get so much back from giving — soul level gratitude, character, a sense of sacrifice and purpose. These reasons far surpass the added benefit of a tax deduction for giving.

