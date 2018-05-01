    ×

    Trump doctor Harold Bornstein says White House aide 'raided' office to take president's medical files: NBC News

    • Dr. Harold Bornstein told NBC News he felt "raped" and frightened after then-White House aide Keith Schiller took President Donald Trump's health records from his New York office.
    • Bornstein, who had been Trump's doctor for decades, says the so-called "raid" came two days after he revealed he had prescribed the president the hair-growth medicine Propecia for years.
    Dr. Harold Bornstein, personal physician to Donald Trump arrives at his office on December 15, 2015.
    Joe Marino | NY Daily News | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump's former long-time doctor says he felt "raped, frightened and sad" after a top White House aide conducted a "raid" on his New York City medical offices and took the president's health records last year, according to a new report.

    Dr. Harold Bornstein told NBC News that the "raid" by Trump's longtime personal bodyguard Keith Schiller and another "large man" came on Feb. 3, 2017, and that they were joined by Trump Organization Chief Legal Officer Alan Garten.

    That was just two days after Bornstein, who had been Trump's doctor since 1980, told the New York Times that he had prescribed the president the hair growth medicine Propecia for years.

    Bornstein said Schiller, who at the time was director of Oval Office operations at the White House, and his team did not give him a form signed by Trump that would have authorized the release of the records they took, "which is a violation of patient privacy law," NBC News noted.

    Bornstein also said the men asked him to take down a photograph on the office wall that showed Trump and the doctor together. In that photo, Trump is giving his signature "thumbs-up" gesture.

    The doctor also was quoted as saying that Trump cut ties with him after the Times story.

    "I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal out of a drug to grow his hair that seemed to be so important," Bornstein said.

    "And it certainly was not a breach of medical trust to tell somebody they take Propecia to grow their hair. What's the matter with that?"

    Bornstein gained notoriety in 2016 when he wrote a letter claiming that, if elected, Trump would be the healthiest American president ever, calling Trump's health "astonishingly excellent."

    Bornstein was not available for comment when CNBC called his office.

    The White House had no immediate comment on the NBC News report.

    Schiller left the White House last fall. After that, CNBC reported in February that his private security firm had been collecting $15,000 per month for services provided to the Republican National Committee.

