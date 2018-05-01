President Donald Trump's former long-time doctor says he felt "raped, frightened and sad" after a top White House aide conducted a "raid" on his New York City medical offices and took the president's health records last year, according to a new report.

Dr. Harold Bornstein told NBC News that the "raid" by Trump's longtime personal bodyguard Keith Schiller and another "large man" came on Feb. 3, 2017, and that they were joined by Trump Organization Chief Legal Officer Alan Garten.

That was just two days after Bornstein, who had been Trump's doctor since 1980, told the New York Times that he had prescribed the president the hair growth medicine Propecia for years.

Bornstein said Schiller, who at the time was director of Oval Office operations at the White House, and his team did not give him a form signed by Trump that would have authorized the release of the records they took, "which is a violation of patient privacy law," NBC News noted.