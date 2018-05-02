Dr. Oz: We need to make life-saving health tech for everyone, not just for rich people

Dr. Mehmet Oz said Wednesday that health technology needs to help every social class and not just the wealthy.

The host of the Emmy Award-winning "Dr. Oz Show" appeared on CNBC to announce a partnership to launch a new smartwatch designed to monitor the elderly for heart failure.

"We don't need technology like this that just save[s] the rich people," he said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "We need them to save everybody."

The wearable, called iBeat, has the capability to notify emergency medical technicians. It retails for $249. There is also a $20 per month monitoring fee.