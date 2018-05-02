British Prime Minister Theresa May's position in the Conservative party would be "difficult" if she agreed in Brexit negotiations to anything that resembled a customs union with the European Union (EU), a former U.K. trade minister said Wednesday.

Francis Maude, senior adviser at Covington and once a Tory lawmaker, said that a customs union with the EU would make it hard for Britain to negotiate trade deals elsewhere.

"I think Theresa May's position would be extremely difficult in the Conservative party if she were to agree to something which effectively amounted to bring in the customs union or something very close to that," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"There's not an easy answer. The customs partnership looks pretty difficult to me. I don't see that the EU would agree to that and Britain able to cut its own trade deals in the future."

Maude said that increased use of technology could be "the better bet" to allow goods to travel freely between the U.K. and the EU trading bloc, a strategy recommended by some Conservatives.

He also criticized the EU for asking British negotiators to find a better solution to the Brexit impasse.

"The (European) Commission is saying no. That's not on. They're saying it doesn't work," Maude said. "Quite often on their position on Brexit is that they stake out a fact and say it's not a possibility when all they really mean is that they've decided that they don't want it."