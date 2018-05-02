President Donald Trump plans to hire a lawyer who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment, Emmet Flood, to replace White House lawyer Ty Cobb for the ongoing probe by special counsel Robert Mueller, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

"For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a prepared statement.

Sanders' statement did not mention Flood.

Cobb's departure and Flood's anticipated arrival is just the latest shuffling of the legal team representing Trump in Mueller's probe.

Another lawyer, John Dowd, quit that team in late March. About a month later, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, joined the team.

The Times said Cobb has said he plans on remaining at the White House for the next several weeks to assist Flood in his new role.

The article notes that Flood's hiring by Trump has not been finalized, and that the president has in the past reversed decisions on hiring and firing people after they were reported.

Flood and Cobb had no immediate comment when contacted by CNBC.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.