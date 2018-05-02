    ×

    Yum Brands shares down as KFC, Pizza Hut miss key sales target

    • Yum Brands posted weaker than expected same-store sales growth in the first quarter despite beating estimates on the top and bottom line.
    • The company is lapping the one year mark of its pledge to invest $130 million to revitalize Pizza Hut.
    • Investors will be interested to see if Taco Bell's Nacho Fries bolster sales during the quarter.
    People look into a branch of KFC that is closed due to problems with the delivery of chicken on February 20, 2018 in Bristol, England. KFC has been forced to close hundred of its outlets as a shortage of chicken, due to a failure at the company's new delivery firm DHL, has disrupted the fast-food giant's UK operation and is thought to be costing the fast food chain £1million a day.
    Yum Brands outpaced analyst estimates on both the top and bottom line, but weakness at its KFC and Pizza Hut chains led to weaker-than-expected same-store sales growth.

    Shares slipped less than 1 percent in premarket trading.

    In the quarter ended March 31, the company, which also owns Taco Bell, said net income rose to $433 million, or $1.27 per share, up from $280 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned 90 cents per share, better than the 68 cents per share analysts in a Thomson Reuters survey had expected.

    The company's revenue fell 3 percent to $1.37 billion, compared with $1.42 billion last year. Wall Street had expected revenue to be $1.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

    Here's how Yum performed in the first quarter:

    • Adjusted earnings: 90 cents per share vs. 68 cents per share expected by Thomson Reuters
    • Revenue: $1.37 billion vs. $1.09 billion, expected by Thomson Reuters estimates
    • Overall same-store sales: Up 1 percent vs. up 1.9 percent, expected by StreetAccount

    Same-store sales growth across all three brands grew 1 percent in the quarter, falling short of analyst expectations of 1.9 percent, according to StreetAccount.

    "As we begin the second full year of our transformation journey, I'm pleased with our progress towards becoming a more focused, more franchised and more efficient company," Greg Creed, CEO of Yum, said in a statement Wednesday. "We're maintaining all aspects of our full-year 2018 guidance and remain confident that this transformation is building a strong foundation for long-term growth and will deliver increased returns for our stakeholders."

