Yum Brands shares down as KFC, Pizza Hut miss key sales target

Yum Brands outpaced analyst estimates on both the top and bottom line, but weakness at its KFC and Pizza Hut chains led to weaker-than-expected same-store sales growth.

Shares slipped less than 1 percent in premarket trading.

In the quarter ended March 31, the company, which also owns Taco Bell, said net income rose to $433 million, or $1.27 per share, up from $280 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.



Excluding items, the company earned 90 cents per share, better than the 68 cents per share analysts in a Thomson Reuters survey had expected.

The company's revenue fell 3 percent to $1.37 billion, compared with $1.42 billion last year. Wall Street had expected revenue to be $1.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Here's how Yum performed in the first quarter:

Adjusted earnings: 90 cents per share vs. 68 cents per share expected by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $1.37 billion vs. $1.09 billion, expected by Thomson Reuters estimates

Overall same-store sales: Up 1 percent vs. up 1.9 percent, expected by StreetAccount

Same-store sales growth across all three brands grew 1 percent in the quarter, falling short of analyst expectations of 1.9 percent, according to StreetAccount.