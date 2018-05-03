I bought the iPhone X six months ago, here's what I think about it now

There are some things that bother me with the iPhone X. Wireless charging is still really slow even with chargers that are designed to juice the battery up faster. This is an industrywide problem, and I'm glad there's still the option to charge wirelessly if I want to.

I originally found that the battery was able to last about a day, but now I usually have to recharge by the time I get home from work around 6:30 p.m. I use my phone to stream music at my desk during the day, so maybe that's contributing to the added drain. I keep a charger and battery pack in my backpack now just in case, and I miss the battery life of the iPhone 8 Plus sometimes.