US needs a say in Europe's plans to tax firms like Google, Luxembourg finance chief says

Luxembourg's finance minister believes that Europe should consult with the United States before going ahead with any taxation plans on large digital firms like Google.
"If a provisional taxation would lead to an escalation in the relationship with the main partners, and specifically with the United States, it would obviously be counterproductive, that's why I think the dialogue with the U.S. is so important," Pierre Gramegna told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche Wednesday.
The European Commission proposed in late March changes to how digital businesses are taxed in the 28 member states of the EU. The Commission — the EU's executive body — said at the time that digital companies pay on average an effective tax rate of 9.5 percent — compared to 23.2 percent for traditional businesses, which it said was not fair.