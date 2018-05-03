Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CI, BDX, REGN, LOGI, KHC, APRN & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Cigna – The health insurer beat forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of $4.11 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $3.39 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts as more customers enrolled in Cigna health plans, and the company also raised its full-year forecast.

Becton Dickinson – The maker of medical products came in 2 cents a share ahead of estimates, with earnings of $2.65 per share. The company also beat on the top line and Becton raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – The drugmaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $4.67 per share, versus a consensus estimate of $4.35 a share. Revenue came in slightly above estimates, with results helped by a 15 percent increase in U.S. sales of the company's injectable eye drug Eylea.

Logitech – The maker of computer peripheral devices beat estimates on the top and bottom lines with its latest earnings, and Logitech said it would be able to maintain that upward momentum after reporting record annual sales.

Kraft Heinz – Kraft Heinz reported adjusted quarterly profit of 89 cents per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was essentially in line with expectations. The food producer was able to raise prices to combat higher commodity costs and also benefited from tax reform.

DowDuPont – The company beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.12 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. Weakness in agriculture was offset by strong demand for packing, materials, and other products, as well as higher prices.

KKR – The private-equity firm reported better-than-expected profit, boosted its stock buyback authorization by $500 million, and announced it was converting from a partnership to a corporation following the tax reform legislation that lowered corporate tax rates.

Blue Apron – The meal service kit provider did see lower-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, but it also had a smaller-than-expected loss and added customers during the quarter.

Teva Pharmaceutical – Teva earned an adjusted 94 cents per share for its latest quarter, exceeding estimates of 67 cents a share. The drugmaker's revenue beat forecasts as well, and it also raised its full-year forecast.

Tesla – Tesla lost $3.35 per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the $3.58 per share loss that analysts had anticipated. The automaker's revenue beat forecasts, as well. However, its overall quarterly loss was its largest ever, and its free cash flow widened to negative $1 billion from negative $277 million in the prior quarter.

Square – Square reported an in-line quarter with adjusted quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, and the mobile payments processor saw revenue beat estimates. However, product development and marketing costs jumped by nearly half over a year earlier.

General Motors – GM said it is working with design software maker Autodesk to manufacturer 3D-printed auto parts.

Fitbit – Fitbit lost 17 cents per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents a share smaller than the 19 cent loss anticipated by Wall Street analysts. The wearable fitness device maker saw revenue beat estimates, but Fitbit also gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter guidance.

3M – 3M was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital, which calls the consumer products maker a high-quality company at a relatively attractive valuation.

Express Scripts – Express Scripts reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.77 per share, coming in a penny a share ahead of estimates. The pharmacy benefit manager's revenue was essentially in line with estimates. Express Scripts also said it expects its planned takeover by Cigna to be completed by the end of the year.

AIG – AIG earned an adjusted $1.04 per share for the first quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 a share. The miss came as the insurer continues efforts to turn around its property-casualty business insurance unit.

Spotify – Spotify posted worse-than-expected results in its first quarterly report as a public company, with the music streaming service's paid subscription numbers below forecasts as well.

Sprint – Sprint earned 2 cents per share for the first quarter, compared to consensus forecasts of a 7 cent per share loss. The wireless carrier's revenue also beat forecasts. Sprint named CEO Marcelo Claure executive chairman, with chief financial officer Michel Combes moving into the CEO job.

FireEye – FireEye lost 4 cents per share for the first quarter, matching forecasts, while the cybersecurity company's revenue beat estimates. It also gave upbeat revenue guidance as it implements a shift to a subscription-based model.

Salesforce.com – Salesforce was upgraded to "market perform" from "underperform" at Bernstein, which thinks the business software company's revenue growth will overshadow concerns about margins and overall profit over the next few years.