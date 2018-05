Spotify's 2017 paid subscriber base of 71 million was enough to ferry it through a solid public offering last month, despite the unconventional process, where no banks underwrote the offering and no price was set ahead of the debut.

Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth. Last June Apple Music had 27 million paid subscribers, and a year ago Spotify said it had more than 50 million subscribers.

But Spotify has emphasized its wide availability — free memberships, compatibility with multiple operating systems and speakers — as a competitive advantage. Some analysts have compared Spotify to Netflix, which pays a lot for content but has achieved long-term success.

