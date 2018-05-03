'Elon, you've got to grow up': Analyst explains why Tesla chief left her 'very frustrated'

Tesla's earnings were better than expected, but Elon Musk still has a lot on his plate 4 Hours Ago | 05:31

"Excuse me, next, next. Boring, bonehead questions are not cool," Tesla CEO Elon Musk told analysts Wednesday after a question about his company's capital requirements.

The automaker had just posted its worst quarterly loss in its history.

Another analyst asked what percentage of Tesla 3 reservation holders have started to configure options for their cars — an important indicator of how much profit Tesla will be able to wring from the vehicles.

"We're going to go to YouTube. These questions are so dry. They're killing me," Musk said, before pivoting to take questions from a Tesla enthusiast and Youtuber named Gali Russell.

After-hours trading implied a loss of more than $2 billion dollars from Tesla's market capitalization by the end of the analyst call.

The call frustrated Wall Street and auto industry analysts, who were seeking clarity on Tesla's high cash burn rate and elusive Model 3 production targets, which will determine the viability and profitability of the celebrated electric carmaker.

"I just left the call very frustrated," Rebecca Lindland, executive analyst at Kelley Blue Book told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"Elon, you've got to grow up. You've got to stop looking at shiny objects and you've got to get on track," she said.

"You have to take analyst questions, adult analyst questions, not fanboys, not retail analysts."

Excluding expenses for stock-based compensation and other items, Tesla lost $3.35 per share. Revenue rose to $3.41 billion from $2.7 billion a year ago, and outpaced an estimate of $3.22 billion.