Trump addresses prayer event after admitting he repaid his lawyer for porn star hush-money

President Donald Trump is set to give remarks at the National Day of Prayer at the White House Thursday.

The event comes on the heels of Trump's statements on Twitter Thursday morning, when he acknowledged that his lawyer, Michael Cohen, was reimbursed for a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement barring her from discussing an alleged affair with Trump.

He maintained, however, that the allegations of an affair were false.

Cohen had previously said that he made the payment with his own money. Trump, asked by reporters on April 5, denied knowing about the payment.

Trump's tweets were precipitated by a series of bombshell interviews from former New York mayor and U.S. attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who recently joined Trump's legal team.

Giuliani said the payment was "funneled through a law firm, and the president repaid it" in an interview on Fox News Wednesday evening.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump and Cohen in March to break free of her hush agreement, arguing that it was never valid because Trump himself never signed it.

In April, the porn star sued Trump for defamation after the president sent a tweet accusing her of pulling a "con job" over the media.