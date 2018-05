Tesla earnings call was the best I've heard in a long time, says Jim Cramer 51 Mins Ago | 02:52

Shares of Tesla fell on Thursday after CEO Elon Musk delivered a bizarre earnings conference call.

Musk dismissed a question from Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst at Bernstein, about gross margins, calling it "boring."

The stock's decline and Musk's comments took place after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the previous quarter.

Here's a wrap of all the major analyst opinions going out to Wall Street pros regarding Tesla on Thursday.