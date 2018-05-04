Berkshire Hathaway's festival-like annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, told CNBC's Jim Cramer a lot more than just how beloved the Warren Buffett-run company is.

"For us, there'll be talk of stocks galore, especially Buffett's portfolio," the "Mad Money" host said on Friday as the 40,000-person event kicked off.

"You can bet he'll be asked about his positions," Cramer said. "Berkshire's got a ton of them. So let's take a look at the top five to set the scene for what he might say this weekend."