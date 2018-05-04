    ×

    Watch Warren Buffett’s full interview on his bold Apple investment, the iPhone X and GE

    Watch CNBC's full interview with Warren Buffett   

    Iconic investor Warren Buffett spoke with CNBC's Becky Quick in an interview ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting.

    The Berkshire CEO spoke about a massive new investment in Apple, the U.S. economy, and his outlook on companies such as IBM and General Electric.

    Buffett revealed that Berkshire bought a staggering 75 million Apple shares in the first quarter, pushing the stock up more than 2 percent in early trading on Friday.

    "It is an unbelievable company," Buffett said. "If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States."

    The "Oracle of Omaha" also said he isn't interested in buying General Electric — either the stock or the entire company.

