Watch Warren Buffett’s full interview on his bold Apple investment, the iPhone X and GE

Iconic investor Warren Buffett spoke with CNBC's Becky Quick in an interview ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting.
The Berkshire CEO spoke about a massive new investment in Apple, the U.S. economy, and his outlook on companies such as IBM and General Electric.
Buffett revealed that Berkshire bought a staggering 75 million Apple shares in the first quarter, pushing the stock up more than 2 percent in early trading on Friday.
"It is an unbelievable company," Buffett said. "If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States."
The "Oracle of Omaha" also said he isn't interested in buying General Electric — either the stock or the entire company.
Warren Buffett tweet