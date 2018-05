After a tepid U.S. jobs report on Friday, global markets are turning their attention to the commodities space on Monday.

Oil futures touched their highest level since late 2014 on Monday, with U.S. WTI jumping above $70 per barrel on Monday and Brent crude rising as high as $75.89 — the highest it has been since November 2014.

Prices were climbing on the back of concerns surrounding Venezuela's oil exports and the future of the Iran nuclear deal. At 6:30 a.m. London time, Brent hovered around $75.60 per barrel, while U.S. WTI jumped to the $70.35 mark. Consequently, oil stocks will be in key focus during Monday's session in Europe.

In the latest surrounding the nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani stated that Iran had a plan to counter any move made by the U.S. President when it comes to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Trump has set a deadline of May 12 for the deal to be changed or has said he could withdraw the U.S. from it. On Sunday, Iran's Rouhani went on to add that the U.S. would be "making a mistake" is it chose to exit the accord; Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, officials from China and the U.S. finished two days of negotiations last week without a deal on trade or another date set for future talks. The U.S. administration has demanded a $200 billion cut in the Chinese trade surplus, along with advanced technology subsidies and lower tariffs; Reuters reported.