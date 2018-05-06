    ×

    Trader Poll

    Tell us what you think: Should Trump scrap the Iran deal?

    • Oil prices rose amid concerns the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.
    • President Donald Trump has to make a decision by May 12 on whether the U.S. will pull out of that agreement.
    A support vessel maneuvers near the crude oil tanker 'Devon' as it sails through the Persian Gulf towards Kharq Island oil terminal to transport crude oil to export markets in Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Mar. 23, 2018.
    Ali Mohammadi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A support vessel maneuvers near the crude oil tanker 'Devon' as it sails through the Persian Gulf towards Kharq Island oil terminal to transport crude oil to export markets in Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Mar. 23, 2018.

    Oil prices advanced last week amid concerns that President Donald Trump would withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on the country.

    Trump, who has referred to the agreement as the "worst deal ever," said in January that the U.S. would not again waive sanctions on Iran unless European countries fixed the agreement's "terrible flaws."

    Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani most recently said his country had plans to "resist any decision by Trump" and that the U.S. would be "making a mistake" by withdrawing from the accord.

    The agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, has seen international sanctions on Iran lifted in exchange for the country curbing its nuclear program.

    Iran is currently the third-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the fifth-largest globally. The return of sanctions on the country could result in as many as 1 million barrels of Iranian crude supply being wiped out and push oil prices higher.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    — CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.