Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Berkshire Hathaway – Berkshire is in the spotlight following its widely watched annual meeting over the weekend, and CEO Warren Buffett's interview on CNBC this morning. Apple shares could be on watch once again after Buffett said he would buy more shares at the right price. Buffett revealed Friday that Berkshire had bought 75 million more Apple shares during the first quarter.

Wells Fargo – Wells Fargo settled a class action securities fraud lawsuit for $480 million, in a case stemming from alleged "misstatements and omissions" regarding its sales practices. The bank said it denies the claims in the suit and that it settled to avoid further cost and disruption.

Tesla – In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the automaker said it is continually evaluating its capital needs and may raise additional capital in the future to fund the growth of its business.

Tyson Foods – The beef and poultry producer fell 3 cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.27 per share. Revenue also missed Street forecasts, however Tyson said it delivered solid results in the face of challenging market conditions.

Gramercy Property Trust – The commercial real estate investor will be bought by private-equity firm Blackstone for $7.6 billion in cash, or $27.50 per share. The price represents a 15.4 percent premium over Friday's closing price.

Gannett – The USA Today publisher earned an adjusted 13 cents per share for the first quarter, beating estimates by 10 cents a share. Revenue was essentially in line with expectations, with the company's results benefiting from growth in digital advertising.

International Flavors & Fragrances – The company bought Israeli competitor Frutarom for $7.1 billion in cash and stock. The deal is the second largest buyout involving an Israeli company, trailing only the $15 billion that Intel paid for Mobileye.

Starbucks – Starbucks will be paid $7.15 billion by Nestle for the rights to sell the coffee chain's products around the world.

ConocoPhillips – ConocoPhillips reportedly filed court claims in Venezuela moving to take over assets of Venezuela's state-run oil company. The energy giant is claiming those assets were illegally misappropriated, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Mondelez International – The snack maker bought Southampton, N.Y.-based cookie maker Tate's Bake Shop for about $500 million.

Amazon.com – Amazon was rated "outperform" in new coverage at Telsey Advisory Group, which set a price target on the stock of $1,900 per share. Telsey notes a customer-centric approach, "relentless" pursuit of efficiency, and growing Prime membership.

Shake Shack – Shake Shack was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan Chase, which said that despite a good first quarter, underlying trends are not as strong as the current valuation would indicate.

Willis Towers Watson –The consulting firm reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.71 per share, beating estimates by 8 cents a share. Revenue came in above estimates and the company sees full-year 2018 earnings that exceed current Wall Street consensus.