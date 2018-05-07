Trump says he'll announce Iran nuclear deal decision on Tuesday, sending oil prices lower

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet on Monday that he will deliver his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Trump faces a May 12 deadline to either continue suspending sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports or snap the penalties back into place. Refusing to grant the sanctions relief would imperil the nuclear agreement and potentially put the United States on a diplomatic collision course with some of its closest allies and trade partners.

The decision also has implications for the oil market because Iran is OPEC's third largest exporter. Uncertainty around the deal has boosted prices in recent weeks, with U.S. crude topping $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since November 2014.

Crude futures gave up Monday's gains after Trump teased his announcement on Twitter.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will scrap the deal on Tuesday, fulfilling a campaign pledge, or somehow kick the can down the road.

Iran-watchers have speculated that he could waive the sanctions as he gears up for nuclear talks with North Korea, putting the Iran decision off until the Korean crisis is resolved. Analysts have also floated the idea of the Trump administration restoring sanctions, but offering a generous grace period for compliance. That would give his administration time to continue negotiating with European leaders, who want to keep the deal in place.

Under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration, the international community agreed to suspend sanctions against Iran so long as it lives up to the terms of the accord. In exchange for sanctions relief, Iran accepted limits on its nuclear program and grant access to atomic facilities to international inspectors.

While Iran remains in compliance, Trump has threatened to restore sanctions anyway. In January, he said he would no longer waive sanctions unless his administration can reach a deal with European partners to toughen the terms of the 2015 accord.

Despite recent meetings with foreign leaders, that deal has not yet emerged.

Trump and foreign policy hawks have criticized the 2015 deal because it did not address Iran's ballistic missile program, its involvement in regional conflicts or its support for U.S.-designated terrorist groups.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.