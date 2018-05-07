Warren Buffett: Autonomous driving cars 'will be bad' for insurance industry

Buffett: Autonomous cars will be bad for insurance companies in the long run 2 Mins Ago | 03:54

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said Monday the trend towards autonomous driving cars will hurt the auto insurance industry.

"Net it will be bad for the auto insurance industry over time if autonomous cars become a big part of the fleet," Buffett said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It's very hard to tell who the winner will be" in autonomous driving.

Buffett appeared from Omaha, where his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate held a weekend of events around Saturday's annual shareholder meeting.

The billoinaire investor noted he doesn't know the timing of when autonomous driving technology will become pervasive.