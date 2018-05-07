Warren Buffett tackles the internet's burning question: Battle 1 horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses?

Warren Buffett faced an infamous internet question on Monday: Would you rather battle one horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses?

"I will go out and buy a bunch of ducks that meet the test and horses that meet the test and go have a real life illustration," Buffett said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The question is posed often to celebrities in "Ask Me Anything" threads of Reddit, an online forum. CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin submitted the question to Buffett, who first laughed before he said Sorkin had "gone to the wrong place to find the answer."

"But Bill [Gates] probably knows the answer already," Buffett said, gesturing to Gates sitting next to him.

Charlie Munger, Buffett's investing partner at Berkshire Hathaway, chimed in as well.

"I think Warren knows more about it than I do," Munger added.