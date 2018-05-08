Crude is cratering ahead of Trump’s Iran announcement, but some still call the space a buy

Crude crosses $70 for the first time since 2014. Do you buy energy here? 21 Hours Ago | 02:22

The energy space was sharply lower Tuesday as investors await President Donald Trump's announcement about the Iran nuclear deal at 2 p.m. ET; the decline of 3 percent was sparked after conflicting reports on the pending decision.

Oil crossed above $70 for the first time since late 2014 on Monday, pushing energy stocks higher along with it, but space reversed when Trump tweeted he would be making an announcement about the deal.

While it appears this event could rock the recent crude rally, which has sent energy stocks higher as one of the top sectors this year, some market experts say further gains are to be had.

"So much has been built into this Iran deal, oil probably sells off on the news, but the equities in the energy space are still extremely cheap relative to the commodity itself, and M&A in the space ... you have a very high probability of a major M&A swing," said Larry McDonald, editor of The Bear Traps Report, Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation," referring to "news" of what comes out of Trump's announcement.